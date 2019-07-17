Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-2176
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH 44057
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH 44057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Frey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Frey Obituary
Gary Frey, 76, of Madison, passed away in Hillcrest Medical Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 following a long illness.He was born in Sandusky, Ohio on October 15, 1942 the son of Carl and Helen (Smith) Frey.On February 12, 1966 he married Sharon Bauer his loving and devoted wife of the past 53 years. He and his wife spent many winters in Florida and loved to travel. Gary was also a gun collector and loved hot rod cars. But above all Gary's greatest source of love and pride came from his family.Gary began his career as a police officer for the Huron Police Department. He then started a long career with Diamond Shamrock/Metal Coatings International where he was a chemical technician. He finally retired in 2003.He is survived by his wife Sharon, his sons: Tim Frey, Kevin (Elizabeth) Frey, Brent (Sheila) Frey and Troy (Hadar) Frey; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his brothers Robert and Ron Frey.He was preceded in death by his parents.Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1:00 at the Potti-Marc F. Burr Funeral Home, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison; Visitation will also be held on Friday prior to the services from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Published in News-Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now