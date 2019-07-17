|
|
Gary Frey, 76, of Madison, passed away in Hillcrest Medical Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 following a long illness.He was born in Sandusky, Ohio on October 15, 1942 the son of Carl and Helen (Smith) Frey.On February 12, 1966 he married Sharon Bauer his loving and devoted wife of the past 53 years. He and his wife spent many winters in Florida and loved to travel. Gary was also a gun collector and loved hot rod cars. But above all Gary's greatest source of love and pride came from his family.Gary began his career as a police officer for the Huron Police Department. He then started a long career with Diamond Shamrock/Metal Coatings International where he was a chemical technician. He finally retired in 2003.He is survived by his wife Sharon, his sons: Tim Frey, Kevin (Elizabeth) Frey, Brent (Sheila) Frey and Troy (Hadar) Frey; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his brothers Robert and Ron Frey.He was preceded in death by his parents.Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1:00 at the Potti-Marc F. Burr Funeral Home, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison; Visitation will also be held on Friday prior to the services from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Published in News-Herald on July 18, 2019