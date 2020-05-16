Gary J. Kondelik of Mentor, OH, passed away on May 6, 2020, due to natural causes. Gary was born on August 14, 1946, in East Cleveland to the late Clarence and Rose (Pelcarsky) Kondelik.Gary was the beloved father of Sheryl (John) Forest of Avon Lake, OH, and Michael (Erin) Kondelik of Mentor, OH. Loving grandfather of Kristin and Stephen Forest and Lucas and Jordan Kondelik. Brother of James (Loretta) Kondelik of Medina, OH.Gary was a graduate of Warrensville Heights High School (1964), a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, and a 50-year member of Pipefitters Local Union 120. Gary loved visiting local nature parks with his dogs and was an avid fan of Cleveland sports teams.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gary’s memory to the Lake Humane Society http://www.lakehumane.org.Arrangements have been entrusted to Blessings Cremation Center in Mentor, OH. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Published in News-Herald from May 16 to May 17, 2020.