Gary J. Kondelik
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary J. Kondelik of Mentor, OH, passed away on May 6, 2020, due to natural causes. Gary was born on August 14, 1946, in East Cleveland to the late Clarence and Rose (Pelcarsky) Kondelik.Gary was the beloved father of Sheryl (John) Forest of Avon Lake, OH, and Michael (Erin) Kondelik of Mentor, OH. Loving grandfather of Kristin and Stephen Forest and Lucas and Jordan Kondelik. Brother of James (Loretta) Kondelik of Medina, OH.Gary was a graduate of Warrensville Heights High School (1964), a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, and a 50-year member of Pipefitters Local Union 120. Gary loved visiting local nature parks with his dogs and was an avid fan of Cleveland sports teams.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gary’s memory to the Lake Humane Society http://www.lakehumane.org.Arrangements have been entrusted to Blessings Cremation Center in Mentor, OH. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved