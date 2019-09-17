News-Herald Obituaries
Gary James Ivory


1959 - 2019
Gary James Ivory Obituary
Funeral Services for Gary James Ivory, 60, of Painesville, will be 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends will be received 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. before the service, at the funeral home. Gary was born August 2, 1959 in Painesville to Harold and Arlene (Sutton) Ivory. He passed away September 15, 2019 in Cleveland. Gary was a stone mason and worked for Bradley Stone for many years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and was a true outdoorsman. He was also a master craftsman. Gary was a kind, very soft-spoken, and generous man. Gary is survived by his wife, Carol (Crites) Ivory; step-sons, Nate Rettger and Jeremy Rettger; parents, Harold and Arlene Ivory; brothers, Jeff and John Ivory; nephew, Christopher Ivory; and his beloved dogs, Jimmy, Sophie and Moose. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Ivory.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
