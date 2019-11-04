|
Graveside services for Gary L. Breeden, 70, of Mentor, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor. Please meet at Section 21. Mr. Breeden passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born September 1, 1949 in Putney, WV, he lived in Euclid before moving to Mentor more than 20 years ago. Gary enjoyed numerous sports, motorcycles and dirt track racing; his Doberman, Major; and brownies with chocolate icing. Survivors are his siblings, Jewell Short of Mentor, Drema (Jim) Ashbrook, Boswell, PA, Shirley (Doris) Breeden of Charleston, WV and Bill (Irene) Breeden of Lewisville, OH. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lula (Wood) Breeden; and siblings, Hazel (Emory) Workman, Carolyn, Chester (Betty), Jesse (Dora) and James Breeden; and brother-in-law, Clarence Short.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 6, 2019