Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Breeden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Breeden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Breeden Obituary
Graveside services for Gary L. Breeden, 70, of Mentor, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor. Please meet at Section 21. Mr. Breeden passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born September 1, 1949 in Putney, WV, he lived in Euclid before moving to Mentor more than 20 years ago. Gary enjoyed numerous sports, motorcycles and dirt track racing; his Doberman, Major; and brownies with chocolate icing. Survivors are his siblings, Jewell Short of Mentor, Drema (Jim) Ashbrook, Boswell, PA, Shirley (Doris) Breeden of Charleston, WV and Bill (Irene) Breeden of Lewisville, OH. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lula (Wood) Breeden; and siblings, Hazel (Emory) Workman, Carolyn, Chester (Betty), Jesse (Dora) and James Breeden; and brother-in-law, Clarence Short.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -