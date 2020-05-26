Gary L. Coakley age 72, beloved husband for 50 years of Lucy (nee Caretti); loving father of Cory, Jacob (wife Jessica), Joshua (wife Stephanie Kurtzuba), and Monica-Marie Coakley; devoted grandfather of Gavin, Duncan, and Taidhgin McElroy, and Calvin and Dexter Coakley; cherished son of the late Kenneth and Betty (nee Wolfe) Coakley; dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend of many; friend of Dr. Bob.Gary was born in Elyria, Ohio on February 16, 1948, and passed away on May 24, 2020. After graduating from Logan High School in 1966, Gary attended Case Western Reserve University, then graduated from Cleveland State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was a resident of Chesterland for 26 years, and previously lived in Cleveland. Gary worked as a computer software designer, systems analyst, and consultant for several area companies. His career included assignments in Delaware, Ohio and Batesville, Indiana as well as Elmira, New York for Corning. Gary was an avid reader and golfer, and a member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). He enjoyed trains and parties, followed the Cleveland Indians, and loved riding in his 1966 Mercury convertible. Gary was fun-loving and social, highly intelligent, funny, and witty. Wherever he went, he developed friendships that lasted throughout the years and across the miles. Gary was devoted to his family, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Anselm Catholic Church at 10 AM. (MASKS REQUIRED.) Burial following at Fowlers Mill Cemetery in Munson.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Gary at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Friday 4-8 PM. (Masks preferred but optional.)In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Gary to The Ed Keating Center, 2121 W 117th St., Cleveland, OH 44111.Online obituary, and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.