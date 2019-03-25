Home

Gary Michael Keyes Obituary
Gary Michael Keyes, 67, of Newbury, formerly of Chardon, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home.He was born July 16, 1951 in Chardon to David and Jean (Gharky) Keyes. He was a graduate of Newbury High School, and a lifelong resident of Geauga County. Gary was a truck driver for Blairs Trucking Co. and Manfredi Motor Transit Co.He was an Ohio State Football fan, loved drag racing and going to Thompson Raceway Park. In high school he was an avid wrestler and continued to love and follow the sport all his life. His family was the most important and he enjoyed spending time with his new grandson.He is going to be greatly and sadly missed by his mother, Jean Keyser; children, Gary Keyes Jr, Kelsie Keyes, and step-daughter, Kelly Sukol; grandchildren, Dylan Keyes, Mattie Sukol, Rebecca Sukol; brother, Jerome (Lynn) Keyes; three sisters, Alice Cochran, Sue Hattendorf, and Kathy Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews.His father, David Keyes; his stepdad, Claire Keyser; and his brothers, Danny Keyes and Michael David Keyes, all precede him in death.A Celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Newbury Community Church, 14916 Auburn Rd, Newbury Township, OH 44065. Following the service will be a gathering of family and friends at the church.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist in the expenses to the Gary Keyes Memorial Fund at The Geauga Credit Union, 14499 N. Cheshire Street, P.O. Box 839, Burton, OH 44021.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com. Sly Family Funeral Home assisted with his arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
