Gary Potopas, 72, of Highland Heights, passed away November 10, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Alescia Kretschmer (Mark); his son, Donald (Dawn); his grandson, Andy (Katie); his granddaughter, Ashley (Josh); his sister, Lynne (Gary); his brother, David (Monica); a nephew and two nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Betty. Gary was a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area and was retired from Reliance Electric. Funeral services will be for family only.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 12, 2019