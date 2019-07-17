Gary Stephen Nadvornik, age 70, passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born August 8, 1948, in Wamego, KS, to Dorothy (Skudrin) and Yaro “Jerry” Nadvornik. Gary married Judith (Smith) on March 18, 1978 in Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH. Gary attended Wickliffe High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Vietnam Era. He drove tractor trailer for many years and worked as an owner operator at Truckmen Corp. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judy Nadvornik; daughter, Adrienne L. Nadvornik; sons, Shannon M. and Daniel E.A. Nadvornik; grandchildren, Ashley Nadvornik and Austin Daugherty; mother, Dorothy Nadvornik; brothers, Joe and David; and sister, Linda Masten. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. Madison. A military service to honor Gary will immediately follow visitation at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106-2204. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com Published in News-Herald on July 18, 2019