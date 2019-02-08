|
Gary W. Branem, age 79, of Eastlake, passed away February 7, 2019 at home with his family by his side.He was born June 14, 1939 in East Cleveland.Mr. Branem had worked in general maintenance at Richmond Heights General Hospital.He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He enjoyed gardening, wood working, wood carving, oil and acrylic painting, fishing, photography, and classic cars, especially his 1948 Ford Coupe.Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Marilyn (Moody); daughter, Debra (Bob) Brooks; grandchildren, Lauren and Bobby Brooks; brother, Gene (Judy) Branem; sisters, Deanne Nelisse and Peggy Branem; sister-in-law, Sandy Branem; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lula Branem; and brother, William Branem.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A private burial will take place at a later date in South Kirtland Cemetery.Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192 or to the Lake Health / University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center online at www.lhuhseidmancancer.org/donate/.Send flowers and offer condolences at:www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019