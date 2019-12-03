|
|
Gary Wheeler, age 58, of Perry, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Austinburg Nursing Home. He was born September 2, 1961 in Painesville, OH to Nathan and Joann (Sears) Wheeler. Gary worked at the City of Painesville, OH power plant. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, was an avid Buckeyes fan and a huge supporter, advisor and mentor of the 4-H Club. He is survived by sons, Ryan (Katie) Wheeler, Corey Wheeler; grandchild, Nathan Wheeler; siblings, Linda (Jeff) Durham, Larry (Melissa Ortiz) Wheeler, Teresa (Kurt) Czika; and many loved nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole; parents; and sister, Kathy Wheeler. Friends will be received 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Perry First Baptist Church, 3918 Main St., Perry, OH 44081. A Funeral service will take place immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Pastor Mike Cole will be officiating. Please wear your Ohio State gear to help Gary cheer on the “Bucks” to the Big Ten Championship. Contributions may be made in Gary’s name to Perry First Baptist Church, 3918 Main St., Perry, OH 44081. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019