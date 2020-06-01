Gayle Lynn Ferraro
1956 - 2020
Gayle Lynn Ferraro (nee Cendrowski), age 64, of Parma Heights, Ohio, beloved wife of Stephen C. Ferraro, Jr.; loving step-mother of Stephen C. Ferraro, III; and grandmother of Eli Ferraro; dearest daughter of Lillian J. Cendrowski and the late Roy D. Cendrowski, who passed away in April 2014; and daughter-in-law of Marcella L. Ferraro (nee Smith), and the late Stephen C. Ferraro, Sr., who passed away in April 2014; cherished sister of Denny Cendrowski (Carmie), Gary Cendrowski, Joy Brown (Brad), and Sheryl Cendrowski; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Gayle was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a graduate of Wickliffe High School. She worked as a legal secretary for 29 years at Raymond J. Grabow & Associates in Independence and was a longtime, faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church where she sang in the Choir and was on the Church Board. Gayle also worked as a cashier at Giant Eagle at Parmatown for many years. She peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her husband and friend on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Memorial Contributions may be forwarded to Concordia Lutheran Church, 6705 Brecksville Road, Independence, Ohio 44131. Funeral Service at Concordia Lutheran Church Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the church Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment at Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Busch Funeral and Crematory Services, 440-842-7800, www.buschcares.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
JUN
2
Service
01:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Interment
Knollwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
7501 Ridge Road 44129
Parma, OH 44129
440-842-7800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 30, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Vitello
May 30, 2020
I worked with her at Giant Eagle for many years. She was part of our Monday night crew. She was always so sweet & we had many laughs together. May she rest in peace. Heaven gained an angel.
Rebecca Hanrahan
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Praying fir the family. Gayle was a special friend to many.
Kim Beaulieu
Friend
May 29, 2020
My dear friend. We have 48 years of wonderful memories. I wanted more. You are beautiful, loving, kind, loyal and thoughtful. I will see you in heaven. RIP. You will have a beer in one hand and margarita in the other. We will make a toast and you can show me around. XXOO
Mary Vitello
Friend
May 29, 2020
Mary Vitello
Friend
May 29, 2020
Dear Family, May the Peace of our Lord be with you all. Be strong for each other. I will be with you all in thoughts, prayers & in my heart. Such a "sweet" Cousin will be missed.
Laura Plona
Family
May 29, 2020
Gayle was my first and dearest friend. We had 59 years of beautiful memories. I know she is Joyfully with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I am honored to have loved her for the time we had. Always and until we meet again Love you. My prayers go out to her Husband and beautiful family. We were all Blessed to share in her life. Gods Peace Linda
Linda Demanett
Friend
