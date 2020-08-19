Passed away suddenly on July 27th. Born April 8, 1968 in Painesville, Ohio to George and Frances Spaid. He was a beloved son, husband and father, brother and was soon to become a grandfather. He leaves behind a wife of 23 years Connie (Willhoite) daughter Anna, sons Gary and Tyler. His mother Frances, brother George (Valerie), sisters Victoria (Mike) Hoffee, Tracy Spaid, Theresa (Mark) Spaid. His best friend Rosa the chiahuaha. Gene was an avid music lover and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be forever missed. "Every beginning has an end and every end has a new beginning"He is preceded in death by his father George Spaid Sr. A celebration of life will held on Saturday August 29th at 2:00 pm Family and friends may gather at 1696 Meadows Rd. Madison, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store