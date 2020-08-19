1/1
Gene Gary Spaid
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on July 27th. Born April 8, 1968 in Painesville, Ohio to George and Frances Spaid. He was a beloved son, husband and father, brother and was soon to become a grandfather. He leaves behind a wife of 23 years Connie (Willhoite) daughter Anna, sons Gary and Tyler. His mother Frances, brother George (Valerie), sisters Victoria (Mike) Hoffee, Tracy Spaid, Theresa (Mark) Spaid. His best friend Rosa the chiahuaha. Gene was an avid music lover and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be forever missed. "Every beginning has an end and every end has a new beginning"He is preceded in death by his father George Spaid Sr. A celebration of life will held on Saturday August 29th at 2:00 pm Family and friends may gather at 1696 Meadows Rd. Madison, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved