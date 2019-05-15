Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Genevieve A. "Gen" Conklin

Genevieve A. "Gen" Conklin Obituary
Genevieve "Gen" A. Conklin, age 96, of Painesville, died on May 14, 2019 at her home.
She was born on June 22, 1922, in Burton, Ohio, to the late Forrest and Ruby (Church) Perkins. She graduated from Perry High School in 1941 and married her husband on August 16, 1941 at First Church Congregational in Painesville.
Gen was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, exercising, and caring for her roses. She provided childcare in her home for many years and she also worked as a companion/caregiver. Before the war, Gen worked at Rayon, and during WWII, she worked at Case Mfg., where she drove a tow motor. She then worked at Bosley Nurseries in Mentor.
Survivors are her children, Tim (Beth) Conklin, of Painesville, Pam (Clair) Budd, of Wilmore, KY, and Toni Shank, of Painesville; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Barbara Conklin; and son-in-law, Robert Gaiser.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. Conklin; son, Gary Conklin; daughter, Dawn Gaiser; siblings, Delva Cannon, Richard Perkins, Cecil Perkins, Golda Flannigan, Frieda Perkins, Georgia Lynch.
Visitation will be on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077 with a funeral service following at 6:00 p.m. Internment will be in Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or plants, donations are suggested to Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Ste. E, Mentor, OH 44060, www.lakehumane.org, or at .
Online condolences and directions at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in The News-Herald on May 16, 2019
