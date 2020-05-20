Genevieve Deleandro (nee Wolanin), age 92, died May 16, 2020, at her home. Beloved mother of Tom, Debbie (Greg) Klein (NV), Gary (Sandy) (FL), Jim (Doris), Rick (Darlene), and Tim; grandmother of Becky, David, Monica, Garrett, Daniel, Douglas, and Ricky; also a great-grandmother; sister of Pauline Fornari and the following deceased, Julia, Alberta Skubis, Stanley, Adeline Zehe, Ted, Paul, and Barbara Lighntner. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m. in Lambur Hall at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Friday 4 to 7 p.m. (Social distancing and maximum occupancy limits observed). Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (donors@stjude.org), would be appreciated. The family would like to thank Grisswald Home Care and Hospice of the Western Reserve for the excellent care given to their mom.