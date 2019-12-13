Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Word Catholic Church,
8100 Eagle Rd
Kirtland, OH
View Map
Genevieve L. (Blaskevica) Bugeda


1926 - 2019
Genevieve L. (Blaskevica) Bugeda Obituary
Genevieve L. “Geni” (Blaskevica) Bugeda, age 93, of Kirtland, OH, died surrounded by her loved ones December 11, 2019 at Heather Hill Care Communities, Chardon, OH. She was born September 24, 1926 in Cleveland, OH to the late Joseph and Anna (Matulis) Blaskevica. Genevieve grew up in Cleveland’s Lithuanian community on E. 185th. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy (1944) and graduated from Saint Vincent Charity School of Nursing (1948). Ever ahead of her time, she earned her Bachelor of Nursing from Ohio University (1952). There, she met her love and future husband, Robert. They married in 1955, moved to Kirtland in 1968 to raise their family. They enjoyed their property and rural life. Geni was devoted to her family. They were founding members of Divine Word Catholic Church, and active in American Field Service, hosting high school student, Silvana, (Chile), and discovering in her another devoted daughter. Genevieve was a beloved nursing instructor at Willoughby Eastlake School of Practical Nursing (1973 to 1985). She was director of the school of nursing (1985 to 1990). She mentored many future nurses. After retirement, she enjoyed creating her legendary baked goods and Sunday dinners, reading, sewing, and her cats and dogs. Her favorite vacations were to the beach. Many joyful hours were spent with her granddaughters. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Robert “Bob” W. Bugeda; daughters, Ann Bugeda and Mary (Philip) Haas; granddaughters, Madeline (Daniel Sederholm) Haas and Jenna Haas; and sister, Aldona (Robert) Zalokar. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael (1958); and her brother, Algird Blaskevica (2003). The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland, OH 44094. Please meet at the church. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. Contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Carmel of the Holy Family, 2541 Arlington Road, Cleveland Hts., Ohio 44118. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
