Genevieve Lewandowski (nee Michalski), age 90, passed away on July 27, 2020, beloved wife of the late Lucian; dear sister of Josephine (Stanley) Zielinski (both deceased); Raymond (Barbara) Michalski (both deceased); sister-in-law of Barbara and Mike Kolosionek (both deceased); aunt of Daniel Kolosionek (deceased); niece Elaine Zielinski and nephews Richard Kolosionek, Robert Michalski, and Joseph Michalski; great aunt of four. She was a proud member Polish Legion of American Veterans for 50 years and served as their National, State, and Chapter 31 President. She was also a past President of the Polonia Foundation. Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Ss. Robert & William Parish, 367 E 260th St., Euclid, OH 44132. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 E. 185th Street, Cleveland. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.