George A. Fisher, age 95. Beloved father of Robert and Nancy (Crum), grandfather of Maxwell and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by wife Margaret (nee MacLaren), parents Albert and Lyda, brothers Harold, Leonard and Clarence, sisters Margaret and Clara. George was born in East Cleveland, Ohio, served in the Navy during World War II, graduated from Case Institute of Technology and had a long career as an engineer. He died in his home in Mentor, Ohio. Final resting place will be Mentor Cemetery; services to be announced at a later date. www.blessingcremation.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
