George A. Petrof
George A. Petrof, age 94, of Willowick, passed away August 11, 2020. He was born in Seaman Town, PA, on April 22, 1926, to the late Joseph and Hermina Petrof. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. George proudly served during WWII in the United States Army and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. He dedicated 37 years to Ford Motor Company as a tool and die maker. He was an avid golfer and over the years, he was an active member of the American Legion Post 678 and PLAV Post 31. He was a man of faith and love who enriched the lives of those who knew him with his kindness and joyful heart. He lived life one day at a time. George is survived by his children, Gery (Lori) Petrof, Nancy (Ron) Flick; grandchildren, Holly and Ryan Flick; sisters-in-law, Jean Petrof, Wilma Petrof, and Julie Petrof. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Julie Petrof (Bobak); siblings, Katherine (Al) Hill, Joe (Marge) Petrof, Dorothy (John) Ashcroft, John Petrof, Albert Petrof, and Charlie Petrof. George will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. Due to COVID-19, private services for George will be held for immediate family only. Contributions in honor of George can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
