George A. Pulling, age 84, of Concord Twp., formerly of Burton, died January 31, 2020 unexpectedly at his home. Born June 30, 1935 in Cleveland to Willard and Inez (nee: Briton) Pulling, he was a Burton resident for 30 years. George and his late wife, Joan, owned and operated Belle’s Restaurant for more than 30 years. He worked for Ohio Bell for more than 30 years, working his way up from Janitorial duties to Management. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. George proudly served in the U.S. Army Airborne as a Paratrooper from 1953 to 1955. Survivors include his children, Elizabeth (Stuart) Markowitz, George Pulling, Laura (Bill) Cress, Craig (Denise) Pulling, Steve Pulling, Jenny Pulling, Debbie Cifani and Scott Pulling; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Dan Buehner. George also leaves his siblings, Mary Finhor, Charles, Willard and Arthur Pulling, James (Sandy) Pulling and Jeanne (Bob) Miller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, of 62 years of marriage, who passed 10 days ago; his parents; his step-father, Arthur Wright; his children, Mario Pulling and Maria Buehner; and siblings, Harriet Forkappa, Laura, Kenneth and Mario Pulling and Beverly Tomsik. The family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Rd., (Rt. 87), Newbury Twp. 44065, with burial to follow at Welton Cemetery, Burton. The family suggests donations to St. Helen’s Catholic Church. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020