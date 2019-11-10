|
George A. Roth, age 76 of Painesville Twp., Ohio, peacefully died at home Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born July 8, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio.Mr. Roth worked in manufacturing sales and engineering for over 40 years. After retirement, he worked part-time for Food for Thought.George graduated from Brush High School and attended Ohio University. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War on the USS Kitty Hawk. George was a founding member of the Catholic War Veterans, John Paul II Post 1959. He served as Treasurer of the Post.George was a high school football fan which began when his son played for Lake Catholic. He enjoyed high school football games for many years and made yearly trips to the championship games with his good friend Jim. George also supported and enjoyed his granddaughters' recitals and sporting events.Survivors include his wife of 47 years: Patricia (Sbrocco) Roth, children: Laura (Jeffrey) Baca, and Thomas M. Roth, granddaughters: Riley, Macey and Lily Baca, brothers: James (Vicki) Roth and Robert Roth, uncle: Kenneth (Jane) Haug, sister-in-law: Michelle (Robert) Lupo, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.George was preceded in death by his parents: George and Ethel Roth and in-laws: Michael and Frances Sbrocco.The family will receive friends from 3:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.The funeral mass will be 10:00 am on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, Ohio. Please meet at the church.Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 12, 2019