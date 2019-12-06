Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Thompson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Thompson Obituary
George A. Thompson, 91, of Eastlake, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Rome, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.Born July 14, 1928, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime Lake County resident.George was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and member of American Legion Post 678 in Willowick. He enjoyed fishing, loved his grandkids, and going to their sporting events.Mr. Thompson had worked for the Lake County Road Department, had previously built homes in Eastlake, and retired as the head custodian at Lincoln Elementary School in Wickliffe.George was the loving father of Grayce M. (Joseph) Mallone, Margaret A. Thompson, Sharon L. (Roger) Burnette, and Marie E. (Daniel) Switzler; cherished grandfather of Steven (Johanna), Douglas (Jennifer), Todd (Tracy), Matthew (Tami), Marc (Megan), Michelle (Todd), Melissa, Melinda (Jeremy), Lance, Denise (Tom), Dennis, Steven and Arron; great-grandfather of 24; and brother-in-law of Jeannette Thompson and Patricia Thompson.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maryann (nee Herbort) Thompson (2010); daughter, Wilma Jean (Lloyd, dec.) Hershey; parents, Al and Elsie (nee Welling) Thompson; siblings, Jean (George, dec.) Fisher, Robert Thompson and William Thompson; and former son-in-law, Douglas Waldruff.Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, where a funeral service will also be conducted 11 a.m. Friday. Pastor Tony Boyd of Be The City Church in Geneva will officiate. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.Contributions are suggested in his name to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH 44010.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -