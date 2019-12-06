|
George A. Thompson, 91, of Eastlake, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Rome, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.Born July 14, 1928, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime Lake County resident.George was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and member of American Legion Post 678 in Willowick. He enjoyed fishing, loved his grandkids, and going to their sporting events.Mr. Thompson had worked for the Lake County Road Department, had previously built homes in Eastlake, and retired as the head custodian at Lincoln Elementary School in Wickliffe.George was the loving father of Grayce M. (Joseph) Mallone, Margaret A. Thompson, Sharon L. (Roger) Burnette, and Marie E. (Daniel) Switzler; cherished grandfather of Steven (Johanna), Douglas (Jennifer), Todd (Tracy), Matthew (Tami), Marc (Megan), Michelle (Todd), Melissa, Melinda (Jeremy), Lance, Denise (Tom), Dennis, Steven and Arron; great-grandfather of 24; and brother-in-law of Jeannette Thompson and Patricia Thompson.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maryann (nee Herbort) Thompson (2010); daughter, Wilma Jean (Lloyd, dec.) Hershey; parents, Al and Elsie (nee Welling) Thompson; siblings, Jean (George, dec.) Fisher, Robert Thompson and William Thompson; and former son-in-law, Douglas Waldruff.Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, where a funeral service will also be conducted 11 a.m. Friday. Pastor Tony Boyd of Be The City Church in Geneva will officiate. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.Contributions are suggested in his name to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH 44010.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019