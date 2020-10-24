George Barnes, age 64, of Madison, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lake West Hospital. He was born January 7, 1956 in Cleveland, the son of James Robert and Carol (Depew) Barnes. He married Sandy Hecker on March 29, 1990 in Madison.George began his career as an Electrician right out of High School. He really enjoyed winter sports, such as ice climbing and skiing, and even climbed Mt. Washingtion, braving the horrendous weather.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandy Barnes; step-daughter, Kelly Turner; step-son, Gregory Murray; sons, Joshua (Tanema) Barnes, Brandon (Adrieana) Barnes; grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Kyle, Tyler, Contessa, Hope, Sebastian, Draven, Orion; siblings, Debbie, Mary, Kim and Jimmy. He was preceded in death by his parents.Friends will be received from 4 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH 44057. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorial Contributions can be made to the family.Behm Family Funeral Home 26 River St., Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com