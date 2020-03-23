|
George Benjamin Kohn, 68, of Willoughby, Ohio, died March 3, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was born July 7, 1951, in New Orleans, LA. At an early age, George moved to the Cleveland area, spending his childhood in Concord Township and adulthood in Mentor. George was a graduate of Riverside High School and held a Bachelor’s degree from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. He was a longtime human resources employee of Lincoln Electric in Euclid, Ohio. Surviving are his wife, Melynie Kohn, of Willougby; his daughter, Heather (Keith) Durkin, of Winter Park, FL; his sister, Ada (Doug) B. Fine, of Ukiah, CA; and two grandchildren, Dane and Collin Durkin. Deceased are his parents, Marvin and Marion; and brother, James. George will be remembered as a man who loved and prioritized his family and had great moral ethics and honesty. He was someone who always “did the right thing.” As an avid reader, he was an impressive purveyor of trivia and knowledge. His family will fondly remember his commitment and devotion to them.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2020