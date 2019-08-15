|
George Dennison Blasier, age 74, passed away August 12, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township, Ohio. He was born May 7, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. George worked for the French American Banking Corporation in New York City before moving to Painesville to be closer to his family in Warren. It was not until the last 15 years of his life that he found his true calling. His passion became working with at risk teens and young adults. He worked with the ABLE program, preparing students for the GED. He taught classes at the Lake County Jail and truly valued the students opinions and lessons they would share with him. He also worked with English Language Learners in the evenings on their GED preparation. George also worked for Goodwill Industries working to help people develop life skills. George had tremendous patience and appreciation for the consumers he worked with at Goodwill. They truly gave him more than they realized. George's greatest joy was being around his family. He cherished his grandchildren and loved to relate their progress at different stages to his own children. Survivors are his beloved wife, Mary Frances; children, Jesse (Christy), Charlotte, and Edward (Sarah); grandchildren, Lawson, Audrey, Branaghan, Peyton and Quinn; his sister, Nancy (Robert) Lottman; and nieces, LaVaughn Slaven Bogdon (Jason) and Deidre Slaven Ward (Tony); and grandnieces, Sadie Ward and Corinne Bogdon; and grandnephew, Gabriel Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and LaVaughn Blasier; and sister, Anna Blasier Slaven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Goodwill Industries, 621Goodwill Dr., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004 or www.goodwillready.org. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Painesville. Online condolences available at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019