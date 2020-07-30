George Bulzan, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, at his residence next to PJ (Phyllis June), his wife of 70 years, by his side. He met his wife attending business college, and their love for each other produced a devoted family of four sons. Devoted father of Danny (Margaret, deceased), Guy (Sherri), Chris (Susan), and Gary (June). Cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren, George, Ryan, Mark, Aaron, Paul, Sam, Nina, Scott, Mitch, and Brad. Great-grandfather of Marley and Charlie. He was born in Akron, Ohio, and proudly served our country as a WWII Veteran of the Air Force. George and his wife always worked together, particularly in the oil business. George and his wife, PJ, owned and operated Chardon Oil Company for many years until it was passed down to their sons. George was particularly fond of animals, especially dogs. He even wrote down the names and birthdays of every family member's dog in a book, in which he kept compiled for his records. He loved to read, and in his home, you would find endless bookshelves filled with all kinds of literature. Everyone knew George as being a very honest and grateful man. I can't remember a conversation I had with him, where he didn't mention how thankful he was for the things he had. Whether it was something small like a sunny day, or more significant like his marriage of 70 years. George was a wonderful role model to his family, and our family will hold him in our hearts with all our precious memories until we meet again. www.blessingcremation.com