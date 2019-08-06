|
George C. Fetko, age 91, beloved husband of the late Loretta; cherished father of Mark, Renee Hall, and Denise Merritt (husband G. Michael); devoted grandfather of Derek Fetko, Lauren, Beth, and Natalie Hall; dear father-in-law of Jeff Hall; devoted son of the late George and Theresa (nee Chepes); dearest brother of William (wife Betty), MaryAnn Tinti (husband Max, deceased), John, and Elaine Koast (husband Robert, deceased); and the late Michael (wife Rose, deceased); dear uncle and great-uncle of many.U.S. Navy Veteran.George was born on December 22, 1927 and passed away on August 5, 2019. He was a resident of Chagrin Falls, Chardon and Euclid. George was a parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church and was a member of the choir. He graduated high school in Pennsylvania and attended both West Virginia University and Fenn College. George worked as a banker for The Cleveland Trust Company and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.He loved to play golf, and was a fan of both the Cleveland Indians and Browns.He was devoted to his family, faith, and friends. George will be dearly missed by all.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of George to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the Geauga Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH 44026. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 401 North St., Chardon, OH 44024. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church Friday morning 9-10 AM.Arrangements by DeJohn Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Chesterland. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
