George Coghill, 73, died March 27, 2019 at his home in Fort Myers, Florida following a brief hospital visit. Born on March 6, 1946 in Euclid, Ohio, to George and Jane Coghill. After graduating from St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio, he went on to earn a degree in Engineering from John Carroll University and subsequently earning a Law Degree at the John Marshall Law School of Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio.George raised his three children, George, Shana, and Gregory, at his home in Bratenahl, Ohio. He also started and maintained a private practice of law at the Bratenahl home after wisely realizing his larger-than-life personality wasn't a fit for the corporate world.Later in his law career, George also worked in the Guardian Ad Litem program for the Cuyahoga County Courts until his retirement. Having finally had his share of the legal system after many years, he fulfilled a long-time aspiration to live a minimalist life on the road, and sold his Bratenahl home upon retirement to hit the Interstate and see the USA from the windshield of an RV...and quickly realized how much he hated driving the thing. But he loved the simplicity it brought, so he headed towards Florida to look for a place to park for a while and eventually ended up in Fort Myers, where he found not only the perfect weather he was seeking, but what was to be his new (and final) home. There he also found a new group of friends for his remaining years who savored the brunt of his unique brand of outspoken opinions and left-field humor for which he was universally known.George is survived by his children, George, Shana, and Gregory; grandchildren, Isla and Rex; former spouse, Sandra Davis; and siblings, Denise Egrek (Jae deceased), Katherine Mihalic (Michael deceased), and Patrick (previously deceased). A memorial service will be held at Trader Jack's Riverside Grille in Eastlake, Ohio on Sunday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on May 14, 2019