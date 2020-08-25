George F. Bonnick, age 89, of Concord, passed away August 24, 2020, at Mapleview Country Villa in Chardon. He was born May 30, 1931, in Scranton, PA, to the late George and Sophia (LaSota) Bonnick. George retired from Kilroy Structural Steel Company after 40 years as a Field Supervisor. He was a member of Steelworkers Local 17, Painesville Elks Lodge # 549 and a founding member of the Flys Golfers at Painesville Country Club. He was an avid golfer, gardener and woodworker. He was awarded Father of the Year for 61 straight years by his family. Mr. Bonnick was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Jo Bonnick; daughter, Laura (Mark) Pagenstecher; and grandchildren, Katie, Carrie, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Emree, Aidyn, Asher, and Rayah; daughter, Susan (Tom) Powers; grandchildren, Hannah Jo (deceased), Paige, and Riley; daughter, Karyn (Jeff) Lancaster; and granddaughter, Marisa; son, Scott Bonnick; and grandson, Payton; son, Jeff Bonnick; and grandson, Jacob. Private services will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Gabriel Food Pantry, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord, OH 44060 or at www.st-gabriel.org
. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Painesville. Online condolences and contributions available at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
.