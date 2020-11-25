Services were held for George G. “Jerry” Moroschak, 61, of Mentor.Jerry passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.Born Jan. 3, 1959, in Euclid, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Eastlake and Willowick before moving to Mentor.He was a member of St. Bede the Venerable Church in Mentor and a former member of St. Gabriel, St. Justin Martyr, and St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Churches. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Cleveland Indians. Jerry also enjoyed golf and being with his family.Jerry was an employee of Lubrizol, where he had worked for 42 years as a buyer.Jerry was the beloved husband of 32 years to Nancy A. (nee Gaydos) Moroschak; loving father of Katelyn A. (Travis) Dancer and Kristin E. (Curtis) Lust; and dear brother of Lisa (Daniel) Shelby. He also leaves his dog, Mikki.He was preceded in death by his parents, George S. and Mariann (nee Fox) Moroschak.Burial took place in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in his name to the Amyloidosis Foundation or American Red Cross.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
