George J. Haggerty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Haggerty, Jr., age 64 of Huntsburg Twp., died May 1, 2020 at UH Geauga Medical Center. Born April 5, 1956 to George J. and Ruth J. (nee: McCormack) Haggerty, Sr., he has been a lifelong area resident.He owned and operated the Tommy’s Jerky in Chesterland and truly loved his customers. George was a member of F. & A.M. Lodge Hartsgrove. He was a guitarist; he was able to fix anything, and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. George proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.He is survived by his wife Debbie (nee: Selvaggio) Haggerty, whom he married September 20, 1975; children: Nicole (Scott) Brosnatch of Akron, George (Natalya) Haggerty of Solon and Jennifer (Anthony) Luciano of Munson Twp.; grandchildren: Maxx, Allie, Anthony, Christina, Angelo and Vincent. He also leaves his siblings: Sue Haggerty Dean and Daniel Haggerty both of FL and stepsisters: Laura Skok and Maureen Kaszak. George was also uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Patricia and his sister, Kitty Decker.Private family burial will be held at The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved