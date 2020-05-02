George J. Haggerty, Jr., age 64 of Huntsburg Twp., died May 1, 2020 at UH Geauga Medical Center. Born April 5, 1956 to George J. and Ruth J. (nee: McCormack) Haggerty, Sr., he has been a lifelong area resident.He owned and operated the Tommy’s Jerky in Chesterland and truly loved his customers. George was a member of F. & A.M. Lodge Hartsgrove. He was a guitarist; he was able to fix anything, and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. George proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.He is survived by his wife Debbie (nee: Selvaggio) Haggerty, whom he married September 20, 1975; children: Nicole (Scott) Brosnatch of Akron, George (Natalya) Haggerty of Solon and Jennifer (Anthony) Luciano of Munson Twp.; grandchildren: Maxx, Allie, Anthony, Christina, Angelo and Vincent. He also leaves his siblings: Sue Haggerty Dean and Daniel Haggerty both of FL and stepsisters: Laura Skok and Maureen Kaszak. George was also uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Patricia and his sister, Kitty Decker.Private family burial will be held at The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store