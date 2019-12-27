|
|
George J. Horen, 80, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on January 31, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Edward W. Horen and Anna (Maitland) Horen. Along with his parents, George is preceded in passing by his brother, Edward Horen; and sister, Dorothy (Horen) Mahan. George proudly served his country in the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge, he went to work at the United States Post Office where he retired as a Supervisor. He loved to play golf, his greatest pastime. When he wasn't golfing, he was the ultimate handy man - building and fixing things. He loved animals, but above all, he loved his family with his whole heart. He will be deeply missed. Left to cherish George’s memory are his beloved children, Kelly, Colin (wife, Kimberly), and Ryan (wife, Amber); and his beautiful grandchildren, the loves of his life; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many supportive friends and neighbors. A Celebration of George’s life will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019