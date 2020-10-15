1/1
George Joseph Spinner III
George Joseph Spinner III, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away on October 14, 2020 at the age of 73. George was born in Cleveland in 1947 and graduated from Collinwood High School, Kent State University, and Edinboro University. George was a lifelong educator and administrator with Willoughby-Eastlake Schools; a beloved principal of Eastlake North High School during the 1980s and 90s. He also served the people of Eastlake both as a Councilmember and Mayor. George will be remembered as an avid Cleveland sports fan. He enjoyed golf and world travel. One of his proudest accomplishments was being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.George was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bonnie.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara; brother, David (Jan); children, Christine (Zach), George IV, and Jeffrey (Keleigh); and ten grandchildren.A Memorial Mass in his honor is planned for Tuesday, October 20 at 6pm at Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave. in Cleveland.

Published in News-Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
