George M. Beveridge

George M. Beveridge Obituary
George M. Beveridge, age 95, passed away March 28, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor.
He was born March 18, 1924 in Salina PA. George was a World War II Navy Veteran.
George is the beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Bellon); dear father of George (Janet) Beveridge and Deborah Beveridge (deceased); grandfather of Patrick Beveridge; brother of the late Francis, Geraldine, Margaret and Phillip; uncle and great-uncle of many.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
