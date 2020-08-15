1/1
George "Muz" Mrosko
1935 - 2020
George “Muz” Mrosko, age 84, of Wickliffe, passed away peacefully at home August 12, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1935 to the late George and Anna (nee Korelko) in Uniontown, PA. George was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a retired Lieutenant for the Wickliffe Fire Department. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing cards with his dear friends and traveling to Las Vegas over the years with his wife. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State.George was the beloved husband of 62 years to Judith (nee Fortier); dearest father of Terri (Steve Lee), Joe (Julie), Jim (Mary Ellen), Donna (Joe) Gugliotta, Robert (Susan), Ronnie (deceased), Linda (Tim) Jacobs, Gary (Lynn), Rebecca, and Dina Downie; devoted Pap-Pap to Marlo, Natalie, Jodi, Jamie, Chandler, Erin, Jimmy, Matt, Joey, Nicole, Adelynn, Abby, Deanna, Troy, Timmy, Michael, Nick, David, Ricky, Jack, Lauren, Cassie and Great Pap-Pap to Annabelle, Graham, Cecelia Jo, Emma and Jax; dear brother of Joann Umbel.He was preceded in death by his sisters Delores Rebovich and Mary Louise Hartsek and his brother Edward.Private services to be held. Donations may be made in George’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. BOX 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192. The family would like to give a special thank you to Tanya and Nurse Wendy for all of their help with Muz. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.



Published in News-Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
