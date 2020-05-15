George P. O’Brien, age 48, of Chardon Twp., OH, died at home on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born June 25, 1971, in Cleveland, OH, to Gregory D. and Karen A. (nee: Wood) O’Brien. He was a lifelong resident of Chardon and graduate of Chardon High School, Class of 1989. George was a meat cutter for Heinen’s for over 20 years. In his spare time, he loved to fish and travel. He is survived by his parents; sister, Kelly O’Brien Louden; and niece, Laura Louden of Chicago, IL; aunts; uncle; and many cousins. He was preceded by his maternal and paternal grandparents and two uncles. Private family services were held. Arrangements by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chardon, OH. Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020.