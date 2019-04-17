|
George Robert "Bob" Merchant, II, of Perry, died on April 16, 2019 at Austinburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.He was born on June 21, 1943 to the late George and Lorna (nee Dunbar) Merchant, and had been a lifelong area resident. Bob was a Central Office Technician for Southwestern Bell Corp until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of Painesville United Methodist Church, Past Councilor of Painesville DeMolay, Past Master of Temple Lodge 28, F.&A.M., Urania Chapter #284 O.E.S., Past High Priest of Chapter RAM, Past Illustrous Master of Painesville Council, R&SM, member of Eagle Commandery of Knights Templar, Past Master Allied Masonic Degrees (Leroy Shanower Council), Scottish Rite Valley of Cleveland, former member of Caliph and Al Sirat Grottos, former member of US Power Squadron, and former commander of US Coast Guard Auxilary of Fairport Harbor, and Painesville Jaycees.Survivors are his wife, Marguerite "Kay" Merchant; daughter, Marjorie (Wayne) Walker; and grandchildren, Zachary, Ryan, and Abigail Walker.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Merchant.Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with an O.E.S. and Masonic Service at 7:30PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. A funeral service will be Saturday at 11AM at the funeral home with burial following at Perry Cemetery.Memorial contributions are suggested to Painesville United Methodist Radio Ministry, 71 N. Park Pl, Painesville, Ohio 44077, or to Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44128.Online condolences, directions, and flower orders at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 18, 2019