George H. Schaefer, age 60, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Son of Fritz and JoAnn Schaefer (deceased), born in Warren, Ohio. He spent most of his boyhood and early adult life in Wickliffe, Ohio. He is the dear father of Patrick and Christian; (former husband) best friend of Diane Trotta. He leaves behind his siblings, Mark (Nancy), Matt (Karen) and Anna. George graduated from Wickliffe High School, Hiram College and The Ohio State University, Fisher College of Business where he earned his MBA. He served as Vice President of Marketing & Sales Development in the long-term health care industry for over 20 years, making significant contributions as a leader, coach, teacher, marketing analyst and strategist. He was a prolific writer, wordsmith and editor. George was notorious for thinking outside the box, extraordinary creativity, an effective communication style and keen sense of humor. He loved theater, music, visual arts and architecture. He had a deep compassion for others, giving frequently and generously. He was instrumental in helping others progress in their career paths. George was proud and thrilled to watch both of his sons perform live on stage. He was an avid fan of the Buckeyes and Cavaliers, and forever hopeful to see the Cleveland Indians win the World Series. He loved the game of golf, a highlight of his life was playing at St. Andrews in Edinburgh, Scotland. He touched many lives, with his brilliance, charm, warmth and dedication. George will be forever loved and missed. A private memorial will be held in Wickliffe, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330)535-9186.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019