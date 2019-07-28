|
|
George T. Daly age 91, passed away July 27, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. George was a retired State Farm Insurance Agent.He is the beloved husband of the late Evelyn; dear father of Georgette Nowak (deceased), Tom (Chris), Nancy Lee Vickery (Patrick), Eileen Daly (Bill Richardson), Hugh (Pam); grandfather of twelve; great grandfather of eleven.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday Aug. 1 at 10:30 AM at Ss. Robert & William Parish, 367 East 260 St., Euclid. Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Chardon VFW Post 6519, 752 Water St., Chardon.Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on July 30, 2019