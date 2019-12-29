|
|
George Trynovich, 91, of Mentor, passed away December 27, 2019 at his home. He was born September 25, 1928 in Vintondale, PA.George worked as a driver for Higbee’s and UPS and later as a security guard at Euclid Hospital. His hobby was gardening and he enjoyed being with his family and traveling. George served his country as a veteran of WW II and Korea, and was a Purple Heart recipient.Survivors are his children, Donna (John) Dick, and Robert (Kathy) Trynovich; grandchildren, Mark (Dona) Dick, Michael (Christine) Dixon, Matthew (Brandi) Dick, Melissa (Justin) McColgan, Jennifer (Crystal) Trynovich, Robert (Christina) Trynovich, Jr., and Kristina (Michael) Kovalkevich; and 11 great-grandchildren;He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean "Betty" Trynovich; and his parents, John and Katherine Trynovich.A funeral mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 30, 2019