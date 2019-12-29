Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for George Trynovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Trynovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Trynovich Obituary
George Trynovich, 91, of Mentor, passed away December 27, 2019 at his home. He was born September 25, 1928 in Vintondale, PA.George worked as a driver for Higbee’s and UPS and later as a security guard at Euclid Hospital. His hobby was gardening and he enjoyed being with his family and traveling. George served his country as a veteran of WW II and Korea, and was a Purple Heart recipient.Survivors are his children, Donna (John) Dick, and Robert (Kathy) Trynovich; grandchildren, Mark (Dona) Dick, Michael (Christine) Dixon, Matthew (Brandi) Dick, Melissa (Justin) McColgan, Jennifer (Crystal) Trynovich, Robert (Christina) Trynovich, Jr., and Kristina (Michael) Kovalkevich; and 11 great-grandchildren;He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean "Betty" Trynovich; and his parents, John and Katherine Trynovich.A funeral mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -