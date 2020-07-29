George William Livingston passed away due to complications from the coronavirus on July 27, 2020, in Willoughby, Ohio. He was 98. Born at home in Saxton, Penn., on December 29, 1921, to Franklin and Grace, George was the youngest of three boys. He lost his father at a young age, but was close to his stepfather, Brooks Pollack, and devoted to his mother throughout her life. A proud member of the Army Air Corps, he served in Aruba during WWII. George married hometown girl, Martha Foreman, and the couple settled in Willoughby, where he joined General Electric as a machinist. His keen eye and steady hand served him well not only on the job, but around the house, where he impeccably fine-tuned every inch, from hedges to roof. When his grandchildren came along, he delighted them with handmade rocking horses and dollhouses. He took great pride in providing for his family, but nothing made George happier than a good meal—preferably at Bob Evans—followed by a long nap in his chair. Even better than the meal Dessert. And better than dessert Telling stories and jokes that got a chuckle; his easy laugh and lopsided grin are family traits. In retirement, he and Martha golfed, set sail on North American cruises—Hawaii being the favorite, and took their grandkids to the duck pond every summer. His smile was infectious, his snore was legendary, and his love was unconditional. He is greatly missed by his wife, whom he called “my friend, Martha—the love of my life,” and his family: children, Stephen Livingston and Susan Burson; grandchildren, Jeffrey Livingston and Rita Mercado, Beth Burson, Ben Burson, and Kristin Livingston; and great-grandson, Jacoby Livingston. In Heaven, he joins son-in-law, John Burson; brothers, Franklin and Robert; sister-in-law and birthday buddy, Patricia (Foreman) Ross; and many more loved ones. I Corinthians 2:9 “But, as it is written: ‘What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him.’”