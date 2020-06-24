George W. Sudbrook, Jr. passed away June 6, 2020, in Webster, TX, at the age of 71. He was born in Painesville, OH, July 28, 1948, and spent his childhood and youth there, graduating from Riverside H.S. in 1967. He worked at IRC Fibers and Diamond Shamrock in Fairport Harbor and served in the U.S. Army between 1970 and 1972. In 1974, he married his wife, Sandy, and moved to Madison, OH. In 1978, he and his wife and daughter relocated to Texas, where his son, Micheal, was soon born. George worked for Air Products, Celanese, and then Sekisui Chemicals, all located in Pasadena, TX, before retiring in 2012. George loved baseball and his backyard. He was completely devoted to his family especially his three grandchildren who brought him great joy. He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Horvath); his children, Holly Yoes (Sudbrook) and Michael (Brittany) Sudbrook; and his grandchildren, Morgan Yoes, Derek Yoes, and Audrey Sudbrook; his brother, Ken (Barb) Sudbrook, Arlington, TX; his brother, David Sudbrook, Mentor, OH; and also his three nephews; and his niece. George was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Elizabeth (Betty) Sudbrook. Graveside service will be held on July 24, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, OH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store