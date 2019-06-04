|
George Wendell Fram, age 89, of Oxford, FL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility of Oxford, FL. He was born August 5, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, to (Wm) Howard and Marian Christell (Davis) Fram. George married Patricia Ann Whittaker in Mantua, Ohio, on June 14, 1951. George earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Hiram College in 1951. He faithfully attended and sang in the choir at Faith Presbyterian Church in Oxford, FL. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Tina) Fram of Painesville, OH, Lawrence (Susan) Fram of Mentor, OH, and Cynthia (Charlie) Gonsalves of Summerfield, FL; grandchildren Christine (Esteban Baus-Carrera) Fram of Quito, Equador, Stephanie (Derek) Clark of Berea, OH, Patrick Fram of Redwood City, California, David Fram of Mentor, OH, Timothy Fram of Birmingham, AL, CJ Gonsalves of Orlando, FL, and Michael Gonsalves of Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. George and Pat are together again. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to www.honorflight.org.Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala, FL 352-622-8181
Published in News-Herald on June 5, 2019