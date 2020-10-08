1/1
George William Gonas Jr.
George William Gonas, Jr. entered into eternal rest and was welcomed into the arms of God during the early morning hours of Thursday October 8, 2020. George, age 80, was the elder son of George William Gonas and Leota Georgia (nee Kane) Gonas. He resided in Lorain for the majority of his life but was raised in Vermilion, attended school in the Vermilion School District, and graduated from Vermilion High School in 1959.He worked for the former McGarvey’s Restaurant in Vermilion for five years before gaining employment with the Ford Motor Company where he worked at the company’s Lorain Assembly Plant for thirty-eight years.George enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family in his free time. He and Kathy attended services regularly at St. Peter Parish until his failing health interfered with their faithfulness to worship.He married Kathleen (Kathy) Louise Rangel in 1963 and, together, they celebrated fifty-seven years of marriage this past August 17th.The couple had two children, George William Gonas III (Kerri) of Watertown, New York, and Cynthia Marie (John) Palazzo of Medina. In addition, he is survived by granddaughters: Delaney, Margaret, Rosie, and Piper Gonas all of Watertown, Kassady Carrier of Medina, Ohio; grandsons: Kane Carrier (Nicole) of Elyria, Kennedy Carrier (fiancée Ally) of Lorain and their father, Jeffrey Carrier. He also leaves his brother, Albert Gonas (Carol) of Sarasota, Florida. George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leota Gonas.Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel -3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Visitors will be required to wear masks / facial coverings and attendees are asked to follow the Covid-19 virus control guidelines posted at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel with Reverend Craig Hovanec, pastor of St. Peter Parish presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in George’s memory are encouraged to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.stjude.org).To share your memories and condolences with the Gonas Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
