George W. “Butch” Zirm of Madison, passed away Sept 29, 2020, from injuries sustained in a fall. He was born Feb. 1, 1941, in Cleveland, to George J. and Myrtle E. (nee Pasko) Zirm. George graduated in 1959 from Eastlake North High Schoool and then attended one year at Fenn College. After graduating, he worked at Moto Truc in Cleveland with his father. He left there in 1966 to work at Lincoln Electric, initially as a press operator, finishing the last six years of his 33-year career in 1999, as a Methods Engineer. He also served six years in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1963 to 1969. George loved everything sports. He enjoyed playing golf, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, attending Brown’s games as a season ticket holder and watching events of all the Cleveland sports teams. He enjoyed fishing and spent many summers in Canada fishing with his family on Lake Nipissing. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (nee Heth); daughter, Christine (Mitch) Gearhardt of Centerville; son, Scott (Kristie Davis) of Painesville; grandsons, Justin and Nathan Gearhardt; sisters-in-law, Carol (nee Phillips) Zirm of Mentor, Patricia (nee Zakrajsek) Heth of Painesville, and Beth (nee Gockel) Heth of Mentor; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William Zirm. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life service at 5:30 p.m. Graveside services and burial will be 11:15 a.m. Monday Oct. 5, at Old Unionville Cemetery (Alexander Harper Cemetery), 2070 Countyline Road (S.E. corner of Rt. 84 and Countyline Road), in Harpersfield Township. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends gifts in his memory to the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.dementiasociety.org
