Georgeanne Mitchell, of Chardon, Ohio, passed away at home on June 19, 2020. She was born on December 28, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio. During her lifetime she volunteered generously at church and in her community. She was a lay minister at Breckenridge Village and later served on The Geauga Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Georgeanne graciously opened her home to anyonewho stopped by and was always ready to feed whoever appeared in her kitchen. She was a brilliant writer who wrote thousands of poems. She loved being a "glamma" to her grandchildren and was in the moment when she was with them. Survived by her companion, Tom Pickett; her daughter, Laurie (Doug) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Mitchell, Riley, and Douglas; her brothers, Bill (Patricia) Griffith, Rick (Shelly) Griffith, and Tom Griffith. She was preceded in death by her father, John Griffith;mother, Dorothy Griffith; and her brother, John Griffith. Private family graveside service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Geauga Chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 8389 Mayfield Road Suite A-2, Chesterland, 44026. Arrangements by the Burr Funeral Home, Chardon. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.