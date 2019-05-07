|
|
Funeral services for Georgette Ann Kappele, 46, of Mentor, will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.
Georgette passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland.
Born July 5, 1972, in Painesville, she had been a Lake County resident most of her life.
Georgette was a great fan of the Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, and enjoyed shopping on QVC.
Georgette was a loving mother of Mackenzie T. Corpora of Mentor and Sydney M. Corpora of Mentor; former wife of David Corpora; sister of Michael S. (Dot) Kappele, Terrell R. (Angela) Kappele, David A. (Sandy) Kappele, and Yvonne M. Sadar (Harry Yanchar); loving aunt of many nieces and nephews; and dear friend of Cheri Cerutti, Tim Sadar, and Mary Lauriel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dohn and Gloria (nee Bambic) Kappele; and brother, Matthew E. Kappele.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the family.
To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 8, 2019