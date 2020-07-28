1/1
Georgia D. Petty Poe
1958 - 2020
Georgia D. Petty Poe, age 62, of Chagrin Falls, passed away at home Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born June 16, 1958, in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. Petty Poe was a Realtor for the past 42 years in the Lake County Area. Georgia enjoyed getting her nails done, she loved music, she loved her church, she loved selling real estate, she loved spending time with her grandkids, she loved riding motorcycles with Dennis, Jim, and Kelly, and vacationing with her best friend, Tammy. Most of all, Georgia loved helping people. Georgia is survived by her husband, Dennis McIntyre; children, Michael (Leslie) Petty and Angela (Greg) Valeri; grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Brandon, and Dominic; sisters, Rose Ciaralli, Michelle Brest, and Sheila Magana; and former husband, Daryl Poe. Preceding Georgia in death are her first husband, William C. Petty; parents, George and Julia Wager; and sister, Carol Geraghty. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks and Social Distancing are required at all public events, per the Governor’s orders. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Grace Church of Mentor, 6883 Reynolds Road, Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church. Masks and Social Distancing are required at all public events, per the Governor’s orders. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Church of Mentor
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
