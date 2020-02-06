Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Funeral services for Georgia Lee Torchik, 75, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Georgia passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, after a long progressive illness. She was born July 4, 1944, in Cleveland. After growing up in Lyndhurst, and graduating from Brush High School, she lived in Mentor and had spent the last year at Haven Home Assisted Living. Georgia was a member of the Red Hat Society of Willoughby and Mentor Senior Centers.She retired from Kaiser Permanente, where she had worked for 25 years, and was a red coat volunteer at Playhouse Square for many years. Georgia was a devoted mother to P. Timothy Torchik and Travis Michael Torchik; proud grandmother of Delaney Brooke Torchik and Taylor Liliana Torchik; great-grandmother of Dylan James Thompson; loving sister of Janice H. (Al) Schneider; sister-in-law of Judie Centa; and the loving aunt and dearest friend of many. Georgia was a devoted pet parent and loved her dogs and her cat, "Kitty." She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Harriet H. (nee Hacka) Centa; brother, Ronald J. Centa; former husband and friend, Paul Torchik Jr. Georgia was friendly, sociable, selfless, good-natured, and fun-loving. She will be truly missed. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
