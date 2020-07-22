Georgia Patriarca, 87, passed away on July 21st in her home in Perry, Ohio surrounded by her family in a circle of love. She was born July 19, 1933 in Ashtabula, Ohio to Charles and Elizabeth (Shiya) Lackey. Georgia attended Villa Maria Academy for high school and went on to attend Mercyhurst College in Erie, PA to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Education. She was a teacher for the Painesville Township Board of Education for 32 years and was particularly passionate about the teaching of history. Her knowledge was superior (no one dared to challenge her in a game of jeopardy) and she lived and breathed history through her avid reading and worldly travels. Italy was her most loved destination of all – traveling there 8 times; she couldn’t get enough of it!Georgia’s faith was extremely important to her and was a part of her daily life. She worked as a volunteer at Lake East Hospital for many years in her retirement and also volunteered at the Mentor Medical Campus in same day surgery. She was generous and was always concerned with giving back. She always said the most important gift you can give someone is your time.Georgia will be remembered as being leaps ahead of her generational norms. She was known for her intelligence and strength, and she had a wit about her that could catch you by surprise and make you laugh in nearly any circumstance. Georgia made an impression and instant connection with everyone she met. She adored her family – most especially her grandchildren. She was remarkable, loving, and selfless, and will be dearly missed.Georgia is survived by daughter, Mary Patriarca of Perry; grandchildren, Ryan Patriarca and Heather (Marcus) Petersen; and great-grandchildren: Joseph, Mya, Will, and Cora.She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Patriarca; daughter, Ann Patriarca; son-in-law, Mark Erkkila; and her parents.Mass of Christian Burial for Georgia Patriarca will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery.With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is greatly appreciated: 32121 Woodward Ave Suite 350, Royal Oak, MI 48073; www.stjude.org
