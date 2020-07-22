1/1
Georgia Patriarca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia Patriarca, 87, passed away on July 21st in her home in Perry, Ohio surrounded by her family in a circle of love. She was born July 19, 1933 in Ashtabula, Ohio to Charles and Elizabeth (Shiya) Lackey. Georgia attended Villa Maria Academy for high school and went on to attend Mercyhurst College in Erie, PA to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Education. She was a teacher for the Painesville Township Board of Education for 32 years and was particularly passionate about the teaching of history. Her knowledge was superior (no one dared to challenge her in a game of jeopardy) and she lived and breathed history through her avid reading and worldly travels. Italy was her most loved destination of all – traveling there 8 times; she couldn’t get enough of it!Georgia’s faith was extremely important to her and was a part of her daily life. She worked as a volunteer at Lake East Hospital for many years in her retirement and also volunteered at the Mentor Medical Campus in same day surgery. She was generous and was always concerned with giving back. She always said the most important gift you can give someone is your time.Georgia will be remembered as being leaps ahead of her generational norms. She was known for her intelligence and strength, and she had a wit about her that could catch you by surprise and make you laugh in nearly any circumstance. Georgia made an impression and instant connection with everyone she met. She adored her family – most especially her grandchildren. She was remarkable, loving, and selfless, and will be dearly missed.Georgia is survived by daughter, Mary Patriarca of Perry; grandchildren, Ryan Patriarca and Heather (Marcus) Petersen; and great-grandchildren: Joseph, Mya, Will, and Cora.She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Patriarca; daughter, Ann Patriarca; son-in-law, Mark Erkkila; and her parents.Mass of Christian Burial for Georgia Patriarca will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery.With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is greatly appreciated: 32121 Woodward Ave Suite 350, Royal Oak, MI 48073; www.stjude.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Cyprian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kimberly Bertone
July 23, 2020
had her has a teacher at Hale Road I just loved her and she also had some of my children. She was a special sweet person she still remembered me many years later. Love you and God Bless you for the person you were
Arah Light
Student
July 22, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss Mary.
Lori johnson Flournoy
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Aunt Georgia
Nancy Spittler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved