Georgiann "Georgie" Morris Farinacci Alexander, age 87, of Hambden Twp., died April 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born August 27, 1932, in Mt. Vernon, OH to George and Edith (nee: Stricker) Morris, she has been a Hambden Twp. resident for 70 years. Georgie enjoyed most world travel, golfing, skiing, gardening, cooking, staying active, and playing Bridge. She was the President of the former Farinacci Brothers Lumber Company, following the death of her husband, Don "Sonny" Jr. She is survived by her children, Don (Donna) Farinacci, III of Valley City, Rex Farinacci of Mentor, and Ann (Tim) Litts of Hambden Twp.; stepchildren, Brad (Liz) Alexander of Valley City, David (Bonnie) Alexander of Rocky River, Juli Alexander of Monterey, CA. Georgie also leaves seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Don "Sonny" Farinacci, Jr. in 1980; and second husband, Dr. Robert "Doc" Alexander, DVM in 2018; daughter, Lyn Cortez; stepson, Chris Alexander; and step-grandson, Kent Alexander. She was also preceded by her siblings, Rose Foss, Rex Morris and Marylou Wininger. Private family burial will be held at Moundview Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, to be reunited with Sonny and their daughter, Lyn. The family suggests donations to Maplewood at Chardon, Senior Living, 12350 Bass Lake Road, 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 29, 2020